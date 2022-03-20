HomeChoice ramps up fintech offering with buy now, pay later
Credit model appeals to customers who want to buy goods but don’t have the immediate funds, and drives sales for merchants
20 March 2022 - 10:13
Financial services and retail group HomeChoice is ramping up its fintech offerings with plans to add a number of products to accelerate growth.
HomeChoice's newly created subsidiary Weaver Fintech — which will house its financial services operations, including FinChoice — recently said it had bought 85% in PayJustNow, the provider of a “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) credit model...
