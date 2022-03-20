Booze industry still reeling from pandemic hangover
Please, no further bans, say stakeholders
20 March 2022 - 08:08
Almost two years since SA went into hard lockdown, the alcohol industry is still recovering from bans on the sale of booze.
The cabinet has extended the state of national disaster to mid-April, and the alcohol industry said this week financial assistance was still required...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now