Business Royal Bafokeng Holdings accused of starting a 'messy contest' Outgoing CEO lashes out at entity for selling out to platinum miner's competitor

Retiring Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) CEO Steve Phiri has lashed out at Royal Bafokeng Holdings (RBH) for “abandoning” RBPlat shareholders.

Speaking during a presentation after the release of the group’s results, Phiri said: “It [RBH] sold out to one of RBPlat’s competitors and abandoned shareholders, who by investing alongside RBH had made an enormous contribution to the formation, growth and maturity of RBPlat.”..