Royal Bafokeng Holdings accused of starting a ‘messy contest’
Outgoing CEO lashes out at entity for selling out to platinum miner's competitor
13 March 2022 - 08:36
Retiring Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) CEO Steve Phiri has lashed out at Royal Bafokeng Holdings (RBH) for “abandoning” RBPlat shareholders.
Speaking during a presentation after the release of the group’s results, Phiri said: “It [RBH] sold out to one of RBPlat’s competitors and abandoned shareholders, who by investing alongside RBH had made an enormous contribution to the formation, growth and maturity of RBPlat.”..
