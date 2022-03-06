Business War’s reverberations shake the JSE and SA fruit exporters Naspers, Barloworld, Mondi shiver in cold blast of sanctions B L Premium

South African companies with exposure to Russia and other parts of Eastern Europe are weighing the implications of the invasion of Ukraine, which include soaring fuel prices, inflation, logistics breakdowns and disruption of financial transactions.

Analysts say though the war is likely to hit consumer spending in Russia and other parts of the region, there could be exceptions in some areas and for some goods. ..