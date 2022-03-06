Business THE BIG READ JSE hopes for foreign boost to SA equities as sentiment turns against Russia R7bn in net inflows on the bourse already this year, mainly in February B L Premium

As international investors shun Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, the JSE, Africa’s largest bourse, hopes this will help reinforce the strong foreign investment it is already seeing in equities.

Speaking after the release of results for the year ended December 31, JSE CEO Leila Fourie said this week there had been R7bn in net inflows on the exchange this year “largely off the back of strong flows in February”...