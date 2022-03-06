Implats rules out bidding war for Royal Bafokeng control
The Implats offer to RBPlat shareholders is worth R177.45/share at the stock price on March 3
06 March 2022 - 08:20
Impala Platinum (Implats), the world’s third-largest platinum producer, has placed a ceiling on the price it is willing to pay to secure majority control of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat).
Implats, which in January made a general offer of a R90 cash component and 0.30 Implats shares per RBPlat share, intends to obtain majority control. It has already spent R9.2bn on increasing its stake in RBPlats to 35.3% and has provided R19.6bn in cash guarantees, representing the maximum cash payable under the offer...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now