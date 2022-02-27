Banks scramble to weigh exposure to Russian assets
27 February 2022 - 07:18
International banks are talking publicly about how the business impact of Russia’s Ukraine invasion will be limited. In private, they’re debating the chances of nuclear conflict.
Goldman Sachs on Thursday put its clients on the phone with Alex Younger, former chief of Britain’s MI6 intelligence service and now an adviser to the Wall Street giant. It’s the first time in more than 30 years that the threat of nuclear confrontation is a real possibility, he said. ..
