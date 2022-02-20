Fed needs to hike to slow inflation without recession, Credit Suisse says
20 February 2022 - 08:00
The US Federal Reserve needs to deliver a Volcker-style shock to drive down asset prices if it wants to slow inflation without causing a recession, according to Credit Suisse Group strategist Zoltan Pozsar.
Policymakers should stoke volatility to set off corrections in assets including stocks, houses and bitcoin, deterring early retirement and driving people into the workforce, Pozsar wrote in a note to clients...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now