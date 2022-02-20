Budget preview
Debt servicing and social spending compete for budget cash
But better revenue generation is likely to mean limited tax increases
20 February 2022 - 08:00
With social grants likely to become a permanent feature, finance minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to detail in his budget on Wednesday how the government will try to balance social protection with keeping debt in check.
Last month SA received approval for an R11bn International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan to beef up its Covid response as the stretched fiscus slowly recovers from the pandemic. While the terms are favourable, debt service costs threaten to crowd out service delivery and social spend...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now