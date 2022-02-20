Business COP26’s $8.5bn pledge to SA sparks funding tussle Eskom wants to expand the national grid to encourage more investment in renewable power, while the department of trade & industry is punting electric vehicles and green hydrogen, sources say B L Premium

One of the biggest announcements from last year’s COP26 climate talks was a pledge by some rich countries to provide $8.5bn (about R128bn) to help SA transition away from coal. Now, different interests are tussling over how that money should be distributed.

Eskom is proposing that a substantial portion be used to expand the grid to encourage more investment in renewable electricity, according to people familiar with the situation...