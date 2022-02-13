Plan to end state of disaster cheers tourism sector
Brought to its knees by the pandemic, travel industry hopes for recovery in 2022
13 February 2022 - 08:33
The prospect of the state of disaster being lifted soon has fuelled optimism for recovery in the battered tourism sector after two years of Covid lockdowns.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his state of the nation address on Thursday that the state of disaster declared in March 2020 — which hit tourism hard through restrictions on travel, trading hours, alcohol sales and social contact — would end soon. ..
