Business Orderin's takeaway — more ambitious vision needed Delivery tech start-up plans to boost investment in B2B expansion aimed at serving big and small clients B L Premium

Food and medicine delivery company Orderin plans to raise another $10m (R150m) this year to further boost its offering for both big companies and SMEs set up and manage their e-commerce platforms.

The company announced last month it had raised R70m to expand its delivery-as-a-service software technology platform and related products to the small and mid-sized enterprise (SME) market. ..