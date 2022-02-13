Business Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest hits record high The preservation of the Amazon, the world's largest rainforest, is vital to curbing climate change because of the vast amount of greenhouse gas absorbed in its trees B L Premium

Brazil recorded the most deforestation ever in the Amazon rainforest for the month of January, according to government data released this week, as destruction continues to worsen despite the government's recent pledges to bring it under control.

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon totalled 430km² last month, five times higher than January last year, according to preliminary satellite data from government space research agency Inpe...