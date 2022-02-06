Business Tennis shoes, iPads and new car tyres have one thing in common ... Their scarcity is a side-effect of a global supply chain that has caught Covid B L Premium

Struggling to find your favourite pair of tennis shoes, an iPad, or even new car tyres? You will need to be patient because some business bodies expect consumer goods shortages due to Covid-related global supply chain disruptions to continue for at least another year.

Disruptions to global supply chains were initially caused by the first global hard lockdowns and border closures during the pandemic, and now trade is skewed to larger, more profitable markets that have substantial pent-up demand, such as the US, meaning countries like SA have to wait in line for goods...