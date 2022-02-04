South African defence firm Denel's bonds suspended from JSE
04 February 2022 - 06:03
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has suspended state-owned defence company Denel's bonds after it failed to submit financial results within the required timeframe.
The suspension means investors cannot trade Denel's bonds on the JSE's secondary market nor can Denel sell more debt on the primary market...
