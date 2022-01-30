World Bank berates Lebanon’s elite for ‘zombie’ economy
30 January 2022 - 07:06
The World Bank blasted Lebanon's ruling class this week for “orchestrating” one of the world's worst national economic depressions due to their exploitive grip on resources.
The global lender said the country's elite were still abusing their position despite Lebanon suffering possibly one of the three biggest financial crashes globally since the 1850s...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now