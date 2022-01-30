US advertisers keep a low profile ahead of Beijing Winter Games
30 January 2022 - 07:08
Just days before the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, US television viewers can be forgiven for forgetting the date, or even that it is taking place in Beijing.
Unlike any Games in recent memory, the nearly 20 official international and national Olympic sponsors have generally avoided the media and viewers, holding back on the advertising blitz that typically kicks off months leading up to the “let the Games begin” pronouncement...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now