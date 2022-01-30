Business Musk bets on beating human drivers this year — and on humanoid factory workers Audacious promises face major challenges, from technology to regulation B L Premium

Tesla's most important products this year and next will not be cars, CEO Elon Musk said this week, but software that drives them autonomously and a humanoid robot the company expects will help out in the factory.

The audacious promises by the best-known billionaire in the electric car industry face major challenges, from technology to regulation. Tesla and other auto tech companies have missed their targets for self-driving software for years...