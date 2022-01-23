UK suffers double-digit inflation for more than 10% of items
23 January 2022 - 08:12
More than 10% of goods and services in the average British shopping basket are rising in cost at a double-digit pace.
Petrol, electricity, natural gas, second-hand cars and items for babies are among the goods whose price is rising most quickly, according to data from the Office for National Statistics released this week...
