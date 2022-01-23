Telkom drops urgent interdict to stop auction of radio frequency spectrum
Fixed-line and mobile operator is still going ahead with its court challenge to the process of auctioning the spectrum that is vital to rolling out 5G technology
23 January 2022 - 08:08
Telkom has withdrawn its urgent interdict to stop the regulator from auctioning radio frequency spectrum but is still challenging the auction process in court. The matter is expected to be heard in March, potentially further delaying the licensing procedure.
The fixed-line and mobile operator filed papers challenging the Independent Communications Authority of SA’s (Icasa’s) invitation to apply for a spectrum licence early this month. Its competitors, Rain, MTN and Vodacom, and the communications and digital technologies department opposed the litigation. ..
