SA's Mthunzi Mdwaba confident of landing top job at ILO
Despite losing the government's support, businessman says feedback after first round of interviews was 'overwhelmingly positive'
23 January 2022 - 07:18
South African businessman Mthunzi Mdwaba is pushing to secure the top job at the International Labour Organisation (ILO). If he succeeds, he will become the first African to head the organisation.
The ILO held interviews with five shortlisted candidates this week. Mdwaba said he was confident of his chances, adding that feedback from delegates and supporters during the first round of public interviews in Geneva on Thursday had been “overwhelmingly positive”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now