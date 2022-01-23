Rome’s Villa Costsalot fails to attract any bidders
23 January 2022 - 08:16
An Italian tribunal lowered the minimum price for a 16th-century Roman villa that boasts Caravaggio’s only fresco after the first auction this week failed to attract any bids.
The base price for the Casino dell’Aurora will be €376.8m (about R6.5bn), a court official said, when the prized villa comes under the hammer again on April 7. This implies a minimum bid of €282m. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now