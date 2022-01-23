Business Richemont coining it from unleashed pent-up demand B L Premium

Luxury goods group Richemont, which reported a double-digit increase in sales in the three months to December, is likely to maintain this growth momentum thanks to pent-up demand from high-end consumers and the opening up of international travel, analysts said this week.

Richemont, part of the Rupert family’s stable, said revenue rose 32% at constant currencies in the three months to December, driven by high-end luxury fashion from Alaïa, Peter Millar and Chloe. Sales grew across all regions, channels and business areas, and exceeded pre-Covid levels. ..