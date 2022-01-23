Business Mask makers look far and wide for additional cover Companies are promoting the benefits of masks in places ravaged by wildfires or with high levels of air pollution, and are also targeting medical professionals and exports B L Premium

Mask makers are looking for new markets as countries start easing the pandemic-induced restrictions that transformed their businesses overnight.

UK-based Cambridge Mask, which reported monthly sales rocketing from 15,000 units in January 2020 to 500,000 eight months later, is starting to push the benefits of masks in places ravaged by wildfires or with high levels of air pollution. Other companies are targeting medical professionals and exports...