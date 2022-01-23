Mask makers look far and wide for additional cover
Companies are promoting the benefits of masks in places ravaged by wildfires or with high levels of air pollution, and are also targeting medical professionals and exports
23 January 2022 - 07:36
Mask makers are looking for new markets as countries start easing the pandemic-induced restrictions that transformed their businesses overnight.
UK-based Cambridge Mask, which reported monthly sales rocketing from 15,000 units in January 2020 to 500,000 eight months later, is starting to push the benefits of masks in places ravaged by wildfires or with high levels of air pollution. Other companies are targeting medical professionals and exports...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now