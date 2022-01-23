Hogs, coffee and orange juice to feature in ‘Breakfast’ ETF
The first meal of the day may soon be served up to investors through an exchange-traded fund
23 January 2022 - 08:14
The first meal of the day may soon be served up to investors through an exchange-traded fund (ETF).
The Direxion Breakfast Commodities Strategy exchange-traded fund will track an index focused on coffee, orange juice, wheat and lean-hog futures, according to a filing this week with the US Securities and Exchange Commission...
