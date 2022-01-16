Twists in the metaverse as it undergoes virtual boom
Hype abounds as major global brands join the bandwagon and stake their claims to both virtual land and technology leadership
16 January 2022 - 06:34
The hodgepodge of virtual reality (VR) environments collectively known as the metaverse has become mired in hype, even as global tech brands join the bandwagon.
Since the company formerly known as Facebook last October became Meta Platforms and declared the start of the metaverse era, hundreds of software, hardware, social media and cryptocurrency companies have tied their flags to the same mast. ..
