Business Life insurers brace for more pandemic pain after claims jump Covid lasting five years and another pandemic in a decade are among scenarios predicted

A coronavirus pandemic that lasts five years, another pandemic in a decade, and ever more transmissible variants are among the scenarios life insurers are predicting after Covid claims jumped more than expected in 2021.

The global life insurance industry was hit with reported claims due to Covid of $5.5bn (R84bn) in the first nine months of last year vs $3.5bn for the whole of 2020, according to insurance broker Howden, while the industry had expected lower payouts due to the rollout of vaccines...