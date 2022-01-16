Indian fossil-fuel tycoon outlines green projects worth R1.2-trillion
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in India signs agreements with Gujarat state officials for a raft of renewable programmes over the next 15 years
16 January 2022 - 06:45
Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in India, has announced plans to invest almost 6-trillion rupees (about R1.2-trillion) in clean energy projects, dwarfing an earlier commitment of 750bn rupees he made in June last year.
Reliance Industries, controlled by Ambani — the world’s biggest fossil-fuel billionaire — has signed agreements with the state government of Gujarat for a total investment of 5.96-trillion rupees, according to an exchange filing on Thursday...
