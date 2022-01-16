Energy crisis mounts as Europe inches towards war
16 January 2022 - 06:42
Europe’s energy crisis intensified as the risk of war pushed up gas prices, power-plant halts were extended and the French government asked its biggest utility to take a €6bn (about R105bn) hit to protect consumers.
Power and gas prices surged on Friday with the prospect of military action in Ukraine increasing as geopolitical tensions escalated. Meanwhile, nuclear giant Electricite de France (EDF) sank the most on record after the government said it must sell power at a steep discount, and several reactors faced long outages...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now