PROPERTY
Design your luxury pad at the click of a mouse
Developers of The Reserve, at the Zululami Luxury Coastal Estate on the north coast, offer buyers the chance to plan and customise their homes using an online toolkit
09 January 2022 - 08:10
Tech-savvy homeowners at a luxury KwaZulu-Natal coastal estate can have a hand in designing and adding the finishing touches to their swanky homes at the click of a mouse.
The home-building technology has been introduced for the first time in SA at The Reserve, in the Zululami Luxury Coastal Estate on the north coast...
