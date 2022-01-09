Business PROPERTY Design your luxury pad at the click of a mouse Developers of The Reserve, at the Zululami Luxury Coastal Estate on the north coast, offer buyers the chance to plan and customise their homes using an online toolkit B L Premium

Tech-savvy homeowners at a luxury KwaZulu-Natal coastal estate can have a hand in designing and adding the finishing touches to their swanky homes at the click of a mouse.

The home-building technology has been introduced for the first time in SA at The Reserve, in the Zululami Luxury Coastal Estate on the north coast...