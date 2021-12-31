How a year of Brexit thumped Britain’s economy and businesses
UK goods trade with the EU was 15.7% lower than it would have been had Britain stayed in the EU
31 December 2021 - 12:44
In the months after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed his post-Brexit trade deal with the EU, the coronavirus masked the economic damage of leaving the bloc. As the pandemic drags on, the cost is becoming clearer.
Brexit has been a drag on growth, bringing new red tape on commerce between Britain and its largest and closest market, and removing a large pool of EU labour from the country on which many businesses relied. The combination has exacerbated supply chain shortages, stoked inflation and hampered trade...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now