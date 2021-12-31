Business Demand for preloved goods blossoms online Sites such as Gumtree and Bidorbuy say business from cash-strapped customers has surged since the onset of the pandemic and working from home B L Premium

Demand for pre-owned products such as clothes, furniture, gadgets and cars, which has grown in recent years thanks to the weak domestic economy, received a further boost during the pandemic as cash-strapped consumers offloaded surplus possessions or hunted for bargains.

Marketplace sites such as Gumtree and Bidorbuy have recorded an increase in listings on their platforms during nearly two years of lockdowns. ..