Business Climate change’s staggering bill comes due The 10 worst weather disasters of 2021 caused about R2.7-trillion in financial damage, NGO says B L Premium

Ten of 2021’s most destructive weather events cost a combined $170bn (about R2.7-trillion) in damages, according to a new study.

Hurricane Ida, which pummelled much of the eastern US with lashing rain in August, killed at least 95 people and cost the world’s biggest economy $65bn. ..