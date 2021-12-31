Business Can I see the bosses in person, please? Shareholder activists want in-person AGMs in 2022, arguing that virtual meetings make it easier for a company’s management to duck or ignore awkward questions B L Premium

After nearly 20 months of mostly virtual meetings, fund managers and shareholders are hoping that 2022 will see the return of in-person annual general meetings.

While online AGMs have advantages — investors can watch proceedings from anywhere in the world in real time — they also make it easier for CEOs and other executives to ignore uncomfortable questions. This is especially so if the online events are set up so that shareholders can only raise questions via a chat function. ..