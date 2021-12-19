Food prices set to rise even higher next year
Escalating prices mean many South Africans will have to adjust their Christmas menus this year, and there is little respite in sight
19 December 2021 - 06:47
South Africans will add treats to their Christmas tables if they can, but rising food prices mean many will have to adjust their menus — and there is no sign of a respite next year.
The prices of vegetable oils, palm oils and red meat are expected to continue rising in the first quarter of 2022 on the back of high import costs, stronger demand and limited supply...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now