Fitch unexpectedly upgrades SA credit rating outlook to stable

Agency says the move reflects a faster than expected economic recovery

19 December 2021 - 06:55 Prinesha Naidoo

Fitch Ratings unexpectedly upgraded its outlook on SA's credit rating, providing some respite as the country grapples with economic challenges.

Fitch kept the foreign and local currency ratings at BB-, three levels below investment grade, and changed the outlook to stable from negative...

