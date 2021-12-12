Business Shell investors back headquarters move to UK B L Premium

Royal Dutch Shell Plc shareholders approved the relocation of the company’s headquarters to London from The Netherlands, a country with which relations have become increasingly strained due to environmental concerns.

Shell said it will retain a large presence in The Netherlands and the move is intended to simplify its corporate structure, as well as accelerate returns to investors while cutting their taxes. Yet it also follows a Dutch court’s ruling that the oil and gas giant must speed up its carbon emissions cuts, and a decision by the country’s largest pension fund to sell its holdings in fossil fuel producers due to climate concerns. ..