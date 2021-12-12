New Zealand plans to stub out smoking
12 December 2021 - 07:32
New Zealand plans to raise the legal smoking age by one year every year, effectively banning the sale of tobacco to people born after 2008.
The government will introduce new legislation next year that will progressively lift the minimum smoking age from 18, starting in 2027, associate health minister Ayesha Verrall said on Thursday...
