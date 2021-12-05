Business New online-only schools enter the market Growing interest from parents as kids prove they can cope with remote learning B L Premium

New online-only schools will open in January, giving parents and pupils an alternative to traditional learning methods in a sector whose massive growth potential is attracting investors.

Distance learning has for years embraced digital platforms, but the take-up of online learning for schools and universities has accelerated since the onset of the pandemic as restrictions meant many students globally were unable to attend school. Given the rapid adoption of online learning, the switch is expected to persist post-pandemic. ..