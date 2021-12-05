High price of filling your tank adds to tourism’s Xmas woes
Fuel price increase will cut leisure travel by air and road
05 December 2021 - 07:39
With the local tourism industry already battered by the new international travel bans, the petrol price hike could pile on the misery by hobbling domestic holiday travel.
Add the prospect of restrictions due to the rising Covid infection rate and the picture looks bleak. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now