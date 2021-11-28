Business Return of wealthy boosts Manhattan property sales B L Premium

Manhattan luxury-home sales had their best week of the year last week as well-heeled buyers stepped up their demand for larger spaces in New York.

There were 67 contracts signed for properties priced at $4m (R65m) and above, the most for any seven-day period in 2021, according to a report by brokerage Olshan Realty. The value of those deals totalled $613.7m, the highest weekly tally in data going back to 2006...