Infrastructure investment set to get a leg up from new forum Simpler, safer way to invest in SA's infrastructure promised

Ndabezinhle Mkhize, chair of the newly launched Asset Owners Forum, says the body will meet the urgent need for infrastructure investment by South African retirement funds, which are lagging a long way behind their peers in the rest of the world.

Infrastructure investment “is an asset class that is very much needed and necessary, and that is being invested in by the global pension funds — but is not happening enough in SA”, says Mkhize...