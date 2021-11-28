Icasa issues temporary spectrum licences to six companies
28 November 2021 - 07:12
The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) has awarded temporary spectrum licences to six companies to continue delivering faster connectivity to customers.
Spectrum is a radio frequency used for the rollout and access to superfast internet. The temporary licences are valid for seven months or three months after the termination of the national state of disaster — whichever comes first. ..
