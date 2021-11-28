Business College degree no longer needed to apply for Japan space programme B L Premium

Japan’s space agency, opening its doors for the first time in 13 years to new recruits, is changing its hiring process in a bid to attract a more diverse pool of candidates.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, will no longer require college degrees for wannabe space travellers. And while a minimum of three years’ work experience is necessary to apply for entry into the programme, it no longer has to be in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields...