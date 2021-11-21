UK inflation hits 10-year high, bolstering rate hike bets
21 November 2021 - 07:51
British inflation surged to a 10-year high last month as household energy bills rocketed, according to data this week that will bolster expectations that the Bank of England will raise interest rates next month.
Consumer prices rose by 4.2% in annual terms in October, leaping from a 3.1% increase in September. ..
