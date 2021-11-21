Tongaat shares plummet as funding plan could see new owner
21 November 2021 - 08:16
Tongaat Hulett’s share price plummeted 30% this week after the company announced a rights issue that could lead to the Mauritius-based investment group Magister becoming the majority shareholder.
Magister agreed to underwrite half of the R4bn that the company is planning to raise to pay debt, a move described as a takeover rather than rescue plan. ..
