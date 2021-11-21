Return-to-office bankers are leaving their suits at home
21 November 2021 - 07:11
In the once-austere City of London, an era-defining change is under way. Bankers coming back to their desks are leaving their suits at home — and calling time on a decades-old taboo against brown shoes.
The City’s streets may be increasingly busy — sandwich sales in London are running at 88% of pre-Covid levels — but more and more returning workers don’t look quite like they did in March 2020. Instead, now comfortable with the informality of video-calling, they are sporting a smart-casual look and adopting a “dress for your day” attitude...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now