Dutch brewer Heineken’s offer for Distell values it at R40.1bn
16 November 2021 - 09:38
In what has perhaps been one of the year’s most anticipated transactions, Dutch brewer Heineken has made a firm offer for JSE-listed Distell in a deal that values Africa’s largest cider producer at R40.1bn.
That Heineken, the world’s largest cider producer and Distell, the world’s second largest with brands including Savanna and Hunter’s Dry, were in talks was announced in May. However, until Monday there had been scant information about the deal, which sees an offer of an effective R180 per share being made to Distell...
