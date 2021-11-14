Without SA investment, Sirius wouldn’t exist
Strategy to invest at the edge of large German cities has paid off
14 November 2021 - 20:56
Covid drastically changed the world of work in 2020, fast-tracking remote working across the globe, but over the past year property company Sirius Real Estate has demonstrated resilience and delivered growth.
The company, which owns and operates business and industrial parks and storage facilities across Germany, has assets worth €1.53bn (about R27bn), up from the previous year’s €1.4bn. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation grew 6.4% to €70.2m in the year to March 31 2021, from €63.9m the year before. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now