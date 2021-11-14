Telkom in talks to save struggling technology business
Group CEO Maseko plans partnership to bolster BCX offering
14 November 2021 - 08:22
Telkom is scrambling to help its struggling technology subsidiary BCX recover from a sluggish performance — but analysts say selling the business is an option worth considering.
Telkom bought BCX six years ago to provide converged telecoms, software and hardware services to companies. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now